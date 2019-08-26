|
Joan M. Schneider
Malone - Joan M. Schneider, 69, of Malone, died peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital with her family by her side. She was born May 10, 1950 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harold and Lillian Petrie Schneider. She graduated from St. Mary Springs High School. On November 6, 1971 she married her grade school sweetheart, Jerome G. Schneider at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Joan worked for AC Nielsen and retired in 2013. She enjoyed camping, flowers, birds and butterflies, was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan, loved to read, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her mother, Lillian Schneider; three siblings, Gerrie (Paul) Andrew of Eldorado, Tom (Jeanne) Schneider of Waupun, and Mary "Teenie" (Larry) Schaefer of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Dianne (Mark) Smith of San Antonio, TX; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father; in laws, Sylvester and Lydia Schneider; sister-in-law, Patsy Schneider; and godson, Scott Schaefer.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Peter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM at church. Burial will be held in St. Charles Cemetery at a later date.
Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019