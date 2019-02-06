|
|
Joann I. Freiberg
Van Dyne - Joann I. Freiberg, 84, of Van Dyne, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Joann "Jo" Irene (Kemnitz) Freiberg was born on August 11th, 1934 to Chester and Irene Kemnitz of Eldorado, WI. She was the second of eleven children. She married William "Bill" Freiberg on September 17, 1960. Over 58 years of marriage, Bill and Joann were blessed with two sons, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was employed by Action Advertiser for many years until her retirement in 1996. In her free time she enjoyed playing cards with her siblings, spending time with her grandchildren, and caring for her home. She volunteered her time in the hot lunch programs at St. Peter's Lutheran School and Winnebago Lutheran Academy. Joann was always a woman full of life and joy. Even in her eighties, she was able to physically and mentally accomplish anything she set out to.
Throughout her long and wonderful life, God always remained in the center. Bill and Joann made sure their family attended church regularly so their faith would be nurtured. Because of this devotion and faithfulness, their children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren share a unified and active faith. "Train a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6
Those Joann leave behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Bill; sons, Craig(Lisa) and Eric(Tracy); grandchildren; Kodi(Ethan) Barthels, Ryan and Meg Freiberg(Matthew Tadych); Jacob and Jonathan Freiberg, Hannah(Ben) Zuberbier and Kari Freiberg; great grandchildren, Paxton Barthels and Jack Zuberbier; sisters and brothers, Louis(Lucille) Kemnitz; Mary Kaiser; Dave Kemnitz; Jim(Sandy) Kemnitz; Kaye Albrecht; Steve(Nancy) Kemnitz; Alice(Jeft) Wittchow; Gary(Faye) Kemnitz; brother-in-law Fred Mattheis; sister-in-law Carol Kemnitz.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Sally Mattheis; brother, Tom Kemnitz; sister-in law, Beth Kemnitz; and brothers-in-law, William Kaiser and Reine Albrecht.
VISITATION: Joann's family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main Street, Fond du Lac, on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
FUNERAL: Memorial services for Joann will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Rev. Michael Zuberbier will officiate.
Memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac and Winnebago Lutheran Academy are appreciated.
"For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift of God- not by works so that no one can boast." Ephesians 2:8,9
Special thanks to the staff and care givers at Hospice Home of Hope, and to granddaughter Meg who so lovingly honored her grandfather by helping her grandmother in her final days.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019