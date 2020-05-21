|
Joanne K. Richison
North Fond du Lac - Joanne Kristine (Norton) Richison, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. She was born in West Bend, WI on August 13, 1969 to Daniel J. and Judith A. (Schoch) Norton. Joanne graduated from West Bend West High School class of 1987. On November 23, 1991 she married Robert T. Richison, they moved to Fond du Lac and started their family. Later moving to North Fond du Lac where their boys attended school. She worked for the Mary Linsmeier School in Fond du Lac for many years. Joanne loved to be the host of family gatherings, she also loved watching sports (Packers, Brewers, Timber Rattlers). Most of all she was known for making amazing salsa. Joanne grew everything she needed in her garden to make her salsa. Rob and Joanne also made their own chili seasoning for chili competitions, even winning the spiciest chili trophy. Each year they made chili at the Wisconsin State Chili Cook Off in Green Lake, WI. This was a great time to meet people and see old friends.
Joanne was preceded in death by her mother, Judith; brother, Michael; niece, Angela; and father-in-law, Robert H. Richison.
She is survived by her husband, Rob; sons, Justin Norton, Benjamin and Matthew Richison; her father, Daniel; siblings, Lorey (Larry) Weston, Dan (Beth) Norton, Elaine (Jeff) Wimberly; mother-in-law, Kathryn; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Sue) and Scott; many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Joanne will be greatly missed by her family and friends, it saddens our hearts to lose her at such a young age.
A private family Memorial Mass will be held. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 21 to May 24, 2020