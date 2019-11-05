Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum
686 Fond du Lac Ave
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery
686 Fond du Lac Ave
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Fond du Lac - Joanne B. Swalby (nee Klein), 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on August 7, 1947 in Brainerd, Minnesota, daughter of the late Raymond and Barbara Klein (nee Holsapple). Joanne enjoyed crafting, needlepoint, sewing, crocheting, shopping and gardening. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left behind to cherish Joanne's memory include her daughters, Kimberly (Curt) Ketter of Lomira and Nicole (Jason Dogs) Swalby of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Colton and Caleb Ketter, and Landon and Alivia Semrau; her sister, Paula Klein of Fond du Lac; her niece, Kelly (Dana) Lueloff and nephew, Ryan Narbatovics. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service in remembrance of Joanne will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935.

Her family will greet relatives and friends at the Mausoleum from 12:00 pm until the time of the service.

Joanne's family thanks the nurses and staff of 5 West at St. Agnes Hospital, especially, Katie, Kaitlin, Kaycee, Kayla, and Renae.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
