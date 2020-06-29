Joanne Wilhelms
Fond du Lac - Joanne L. Wilhelms (nee Harkins), 87, died peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope with her family by her side. She was born on March 14, 1933, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Helen M. (Mengel) and Brunet R. Harkins. On September 15, 1956, she married Franklin J. Wilhelms at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. She worked at Farm Credit Services, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Eagle's 270 Auxiliary since 1972. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She loved and looked forward to hosting her family's Christmas. She also spent many great times with her special niece, Sharon Poblitz.
Joanne will be missed by her husband, Franklin of 63 years; one son, Timothy (Yvette) Wilhelms; three daughters, Deborah (Fiancé Dennis), Lori (Wayne) Heisler, and Bonnie (John) Williams; grandchildren, Joe (Amy), Heidi, Rebecca, Katie (Kris), Keith, Tyler (Siera), Michael (Special friend Crystal), and Lane; great grandchildren, Ashley, Brennan, Ya'Liez, Dimitri II, LaVerne III, Violet, Matthew, William, Nicholas, and Claire; great-great grandchildren, Andrew, Scarlett, Dakota, and Waylon. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Joe) Woicek and Marcia Wilhelms; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, mother and father-in-law; her brother, Robert J. Harkins; and two sisters, Patricia Weimer, and H. Jeanne Mills; 8 brothers-in-law and 4 sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday with the burial to follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.