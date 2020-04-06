|
Jocelyne "Jackie" M. Cross
Fond du Lac - With heavy hearts we announce, Jocelyne "Jackie" Mary Cross of Fond du Lac, WI., age 69, passed away April 4, 2020 with her husband by her side. After a twenty-plus year battle with Scleroderma, her fight ended peacefully, and she was welcomed home to the Lord.
Jackie was born February 17, 1951 in Antwerp, Belgium. Her wonderful parents, Joseph and Sally Kacin, were blessed with Jackie through an overseas adoption program at the age of 3. Throughout her childhood, she lived in Stickney, Illinois. Jackie went on to appreciate life, establishing amazing friendships along the way. She cultivated these relationships through her unwavering love and acceptance of all. Jackie eventually found her "forever love" in a small diner, while serving coffee to a man that she would later describe as having, "the most beautiful eyes in the world!" She went on to marry this man, Thomas A. Cross Sr., on November 4, 1978. They raised their children in the Midwest, eventually calling Fond du Lac, "home."
Jackie was a devoted wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. When she wasn't dedicating herself to her husband and children, she was a committed caregiver to her late mother with Alzheimer's disease. Jackie especially adored her role as "Grams," as she was called by her grandchildren. Those who knew Jackie, knew her for her selflessness and her ability to always make the people around her feel loved. From her various occupations of private investigative work to being a caregiver to young children, Jackie would go on to blossom beautiful, lifelong friendships throughout her life across many states that she always held close to her heart.
In her later years with physical limitations stacking up against her, she sought support through her Scleroderma groups and other social media outlets to further expand her meaningful relationships beyond a measurable amount. The lives she has touched will forever be changed for the better and heaven has gained such a special angel. As she would so often say to her loved ones when signing off, "I love you with all my heart, goodbye…for now."
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sally Kacin. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Cross, Sr.; her children, Joseph (Deborah Coyle) Cross, Thomas (Maureen) Cross Jr., and Niki Cokinis. Jackie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Jyssica Cross, Katrina Huebner, Vittorio Lester, Speranza Cross, William Cross, Madeline Cross, Emma Cross, and her great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a time when all can gather together as family and friends to smile, laugh, cry, hug, and celebrate the extraordinary woman Jackie embodied. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jackie to Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org or mailed to: Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
