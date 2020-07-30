1/1
Jodie L. Titel
1968 - 2020
Jodie L. Titel

Fond du Lac - Jodie L. Titel, 51, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.

She was born on October 30, 1968, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Leander and Beatrice M. Austin Freund. Jodie loved working at Trepanier's Back Yard Grill. She was a member of ARC-OC for a number of years. She enjoyed camping and going to the casino. She loved music, dancing, arm wrestling at her home with her nephew, spending time with all of her nieces and nephews, and going on shopping trips. Jodie loved dressing up for her favorite holiday, Halloween. She had a cute sassy way about her, with a great laugh and would show unconditional love to everyone she was around.

She is survived by her sisters: Beverly "Jeanie" (William) Ebling, Nancy (Harry) Sauerbrei and Bonnie (Fred) Brown; her brothers: James (Marty) Titel, Randy Freund and Jeff (Pat) Austin and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Joel E. Titel on January 11, 2020, and her aunts and uncles.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM, with Chaplain Bill Schuerman officiating. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment we be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Clarity Care, Inc or ARC Fond du Lac.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
