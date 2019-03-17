|
|
Joe Kloostra
Beaver Dam - Joe H. Kloostra, age 80, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Randolph Health Services.
Visitation for Joe will be at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 a.m with Pastor Chris Davis officiating. Inurment will be at Friesland Cemetery at a later date.
Joe was born on May 21, 1938 at home in Friesland to the late Herman and Clara (Gaastra) Kloostra. He graduated from Cambria-Friesland High School in 1957 and later served in the Army National Guard in the 32nd Red Arrow Division. Joe was a member of Local #400 Plumber and Pipefitters Union out of Appleton. He enjoyed his years as a plumber and even though the work was hard, he loved the camaraderie and enjoyed going to the jobsite each day to work with his buddies. When he retired, Joe moved to his home on Big St. Germain Lake. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt; he enjoyed the various trips he took to hunt in Canada and out west. He also loved deer hunting up-north where he was the breakfast cook - who often didn't get to eat what he cooked because it was devoured before he could sit down to eat.
Joe is survived by his two children, Julie (Dan) Gilgenbach of Fond du Lac and David (Jennifer) Kloostra of Rosendale; three grandchildren, Anna, Molly and Jacob; three siblings, Lester (Grace)Kloostra of Cambria, Jane (Ronald) Bauch of Beaver Dam, and Joyce (Norman) Klug of Beaver Dam; the mother of his children, Betty Kloostra of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Dawn Kloostra.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019