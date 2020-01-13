|
Joel E. Titel
Fond du Lac - Joel E. Titel, 47, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.
He was born on August 8, 1972, in Fond du Lac, the son of Leander and Beatrice M. Austin Freund. Joel worked at Brooke Industry. He was a kind loving man with a heart of gold, who had unconditional love and was always welcoming a big hug. Joel enjoyed bowling, camping, basketball, Special Olympics, Fishing Has No Boundries and loved music. He was a Packer, Badger and Brewers fan.
He is survived by his sisters, Jodie Titel, Beverly "Jeanie" (William) Ebling, Nancy (Harry) Sauerbrie and Bonnie (Fred) Brown; his brothers: James (Marty) Titel; Randy Freund and Jeff (Pat) Austin; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM, at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Chaplain Bill Schuerman officiating. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope and/or Alzheimers Research.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020