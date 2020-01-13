Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Titel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel E. Titel


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel E. Titel Obituary
Joel E. Titel

Fond du Lac - Joel E. Titel, 47, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.

He was born on August 8, 1972, in Fond du Lac, the son of Leander and Beatrice M. Austin Freund. Joel worked at Brooke Industry. He was a kind loving man with a heart of gold, who had unconditional love and was always welcoming a big hug. Joel enjoyed bowling, camping, basketball, Special Olympics, Fishing Has No Boundries and loved music. He was a Packer, Badger and Brewers fan.

He is survived by his sisters, Jodie Titel, Beverly "Jeanie" (William) Ebling, Nancy (Harry) Sauerbrie and Bonnie (Fred) Brown; his brothers: James (Marty) Titel; Randy Freund and Jeff (Pat) Austin; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM, at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Chaplain Bill Schuerman officiating. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope and/or Alzheimers Research.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now