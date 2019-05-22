Services
Fond du Lac - John A. Griesbach, age 81, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Marvin's Manor in Waupun. He was born on March 15, 1938, in Beaver Dam, the son of Arthur and Verna (Frankenstein) Griesbach. On May 21, 1960, he married Marlys Fortier at Zion Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee. John worked for thirty-seven years at Lemberg Electric in Milwaukee. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Marlys; his children, Diane (Larry) Poch, David (Felisa) Griesbach, Christine (Rob) Hammond, James (Nelsa) Griesbach; twelve grandchildren, Ben and Perry King, Crystal Vinz, Richard Smith, Amanda, Angela, Paul, and Matthew Poch, Justin, Alicia, and Daniel Griesbach, Nathan Griesbach; seven great-grandchildren; his best friend of seventy years, Jim Riemer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ray (Marlene) Fortier, Sharon (Tom) Weber, Bob (Barb) Fortier, Rey (Trudy) Fortier, Dick (Mary) Fortier; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, William; two infant siblings; one brother-in-law, Ronald Fortier.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Rd, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 11:30 AM. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran School or to WELS Missions.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 22, 2019
