1/1
John A. McCrary
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. McCrary

Fond du Lac - John A. McCrary, age 78, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on May 14, 1942, in Fond du Lac, the son of Douglas S. and Christine E. (Bernath) McCrary. John served for twenty years in the United States Army. He served four tours in Vietnam and received numerous awards including, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm, Good Conduct Medal 5th Award, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Silver and 1 Bronze Star, and the Army Commendation Medal. On January 16, 1971, John married the love of his life, Denise T. Mikson at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac.

John worked for twenty-seven years as a sergeant at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution. He enjoyed camping with family, going to casinos, attending Timber Rattlers games with family, and going out to eat every Thursday with his KMCI buddies. He also was fond of cats, dogs, and sloths. Most of all he enjoyed visiting with family and friends here and in Texas and Florida.

Survivors include his wife and soulmate, Denise McCrary of North Fond du Lac, three children, Joleen (Scott) Ingersoll of Fond du Lac, Dawn (Michael) Resop of Fond du Lac, Douglas McCrary of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren, Christopher Ingersoll, Chrisett Nordmeier, Stephen Nordmeier, Thomas Ingersoll, Courtney McCrary, Stephany (Austin) Kattestad, Sadie Kryzyanowski; five great-grandchildren, Keon Dawson, Sophia McCrary, Myla McReynolds, Wesley Ingersoll, Michael McCrary; his siblings, Diane (John) Hutter, Anthony (Linda) McCrary, Maxine (Larry) Bickelhaupt; special friends, Keith Helwig, Bill Harris, Wilma (Ralph) Hopkins, Nahn To, and Scott Jaber; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Theresa Mikson.

Funeral services will be held in the near future as soon as Denise improves and is able to attend.

Additonal information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved