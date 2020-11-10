John A. McCrary
Fond du Lac - John A. McCrary, age 78, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on May 14, 1942, in Fond du Lac, the son of Douglas S. and Christine E. (Bernath) McCrary. John served for twenty years in the United States Army. He served four tours in Vietnam and received numerous awards including, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm, Good Conduct Medal 5th Award, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Silver and 1 Bronze Star, and the Army Commendation Medal. On January 16, 1971, John married the love of his life, Denise T. Mikson at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac.
John worked for twenty-seven years as a sergeant at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution. He enjoyed camping with family, going to casinos, attending Timber Rattlers games with family, and going out to eat every Thursday with his KMCI buddies. He also was fond of cats, dogs, and sloths. Most of all he enjoyed visiting with family and friends here and in Texas and Florida.
Survivors include his wife and soulmate, Denise McCrary of North Fond du Lac, three children, Joleen (Scott) Ingersoll of Fond du Lac, Dawn (Michael) Resop of Fond du Lac, Douglas McCrary of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren, Christopher Ingersoll, Chrisett Nordmeier, Stephen Nordmeier, Thomas Ingersoll, Courtney McCrary, Stephany (Austin) Kattestad, Sadie Kryzyanowski; five great-grandchildren, Keon Dawson, Sophia McCrary, Myla McReynolds, Wesley Ingersoll, Michael McCrary; his siblings, Diane (John) Hutter, Anthony (Linda) McCrary, Maxine (Larry) Bickelhaupt; special friends, Keith Helwig, Bill Harris, Wilma (Ralph) Hopkins, Nahn To, and Scott Jaber; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Theresa Mikson.
Funeral services will be held in the near future as soon as Denise improves and is able to attend.
