John A. "Jack" Sturm
Fond du Lac - John A. "Jack" Sturm, age 71, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Francis Home. He was born on June 26, 1948, in Milwaukee, the son of Edward and Shirley (Witt) Sturm. Jack started Jack's Auto Body in Fond du Lac in 1977 and operated it until retirement. He also had owned Amelia's Antiques formerly of downtown Fond du Lac. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, antiquing, and going to Door County.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa (Scott) Zimmermann; grandchildren, Jacob (special friend Tina), Joel (Breanna), Cody (special friend Blair); one great grandson named Jack, born shortly after Jack passed; step grandson, Michael James; his sisters, Jill Cox, Debbie (Frank) Underhill, Eddie (Donald) Weber; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Timothy Sturm.
A Celebration of Jack's Life is tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020. Further information will follow. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020