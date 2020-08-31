Br. John Benedict Willger, OFM Cap.
of Mount Calvary - Br. John Willger, Capuchin friar, died peacefully on August 28, 2020, at the age of 72, following struggles with a number of health issues.
John was born on February 14, 1948, in Rice Lake WI, the son of the late Joseph and Frances (née Dostal) Willger. He was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1967, and perpetually professed in 1975. John ministered at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary WI since 1973.
Br. John is survived by his seven sisters: Mary (Richard) Stuve of Rochester MN, Kathryn (James) McCarthy of Inver Grove Heights MN, Angela (the late Kevin) Poirier of, Hopkins, MN, Anne (John) McMahon of Eden Prairie, Frances (Alan) Romportl of Stillwater, MN, Veronica (Jose') Guzman of River Falls, WI, and
Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Habersetzer of West Bend, WI, and his 5 brothers: Edward (Cindy) Willger, Thomas (Catherine) Willger, Rev. Gerard Willger , all of Rice Lake, WI, Anthony (Traci) Willger of Roberts, WI and Joseph (Beverly) Willger of Tony, WI; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for more than 50 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Holy Family Parish Church, 271 Fourth Street Way Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery in Mount Calvary following the Mass.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Br. John's family at Holy Family Parish Church in Fond du Lac on Thursday, September 3rd from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
