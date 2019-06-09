John "Jack" Bresnehan



Fond du Lac - John "Jack" T. Bresnehan, 95, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park. He was born on March 14, 1924 to the late John J. and Dora H. (Grahl) Bresnehan in Fond du Lac.



Jack graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1942. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps on September 14, 1942. Jack was stationed at Great Falls Army Air Base, renamed Malstrom Air Force Base, until February 11, 1946.



Jack married Mary L. Rieden on August 28, 1948 in Fond du Lac. She passed away on September 2, 1970. He then married Ruth A. Smith on July 3, 1975 and she preceded him on February 7, 2007.



Jack was employed at Mercury Marine for 40 plus years. He was an "original member of the FAB 5" at Mercury Marine. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #664 and Holy Family Parish. Jack enjoyed cars, cars and cars. He also enjoyed music, dancing and golf.



Jack is survived by five children, Judy Petsch of Fond du Lac, Michael R. (Sandy) Smith of Neenah, Jeanne (Gary) Davies of Clintonville, Joni (David) Weichbrodt of Sheboygan, Scott Bresnehan of Green Bay, nine grandchildren, Deanna Deanovich, Todd (Terri) Deanovich, Thomas R. (Marla) Smith, Joseph M. (Ligia) Smith, Jobe (Joanna) Davies, Benjamin (Rebecca) Davies, Mary (Adam) Kersten, Kristen (Bob) Forstrom and Kim (Jeff Fulcer) Weichbrodt, 14 great-grandchildren and best friend, Marilyn Hewison.



He was preceded in death by his wives; one son-in-law, Harry Petsch and one sister, Jean Polk.



Services: Jack's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 200 S. Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM. Military Honors will be held after mass. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.



Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.



The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Woodlands Senior Park, Nikki Pinkert, nursing manager, Dr. Punit Kumar, the staff at Agnesian Hospice Hope and Kristy Herzig CSW.



