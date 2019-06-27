John C. Panzer



Brownsville - John C. Panzer, 83, would like you all to know that his work here is done. He received a call to be with his Heavenly Father. With his family's full support, he peacefully passed into the Father's arms on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. John was born at home on the farm near Brownsville on July 5, 1935 to August and Caroline (Kutz) Panzer. John often said his mom called him a leftover "firecracker." He was baptized into Christ on August 8, 1935, and on April 25, 1948, he had a confirmation of his faith.



John's faith was strong and he was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield. He would often make his famous Schaum Torte or Eau Claire Torte for Church functions. No matter what was asked of him, John always helped out by using his God given talents.



In 1945, at the young age of 10 he met his future wife, Ione Panzer (Alexander), whom he married on June 17, 1961 at St. Luke's Oakfield. He and Ione built a home with beautiful gardens where they raised their three children in the community where he was born.



John did everything in life with passion, including his work at Fond du Lac Lumber Company for over 30 years, and at Piggly Wiggly in Mayville. He had this innate ability to make connections with people and was the kind of man who always greeted you by name.



John grew up farming and continued to farm until 1963. He enjoyed working the land and after marrying Ione, transitioned to a modest couple of acres to garden. John enjoyed tending the vegetable and flower gardens, picking raspberries, and helping Ione can and freeze all the "goodies." John was the "delivery man," ensuring that canned goods, fruits, and vegetables were shared with anyone in need. This was who John was caring, generous, and always helping others.



His wife, Ione; his parents, August and Caroline; his sister, June; and his brother, Donald, preceded him in death. In addition, his three children will sadly miss him, Joy (Dave) Young of Stoughton, Grace (Paul) Rommelfanger of Beaver Dam, and Tim of Brownsville. John adored his four grandchildren who will miss him immensely, Kristina (Vince), Kylie (Cody), Tony, and Carter. He felt blessed to have met his great-grandson, Oliver who will miss visiting with Great-Grandpa.



Visitation for John will be held from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 245 S. 2nd St. in Oakfield. The memorial service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM with Reverend Matthew Schwartz officiating. Cremation has taken place.



We would like to thank Agnesian Health Care Hospice for all their compassion they showed John and support for his family. We would like to especially acknowledge Sandy his hospice nurse and Ken the volunteer who came and played cards with him.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's Church-Oakfield or Winnebago Lutheran Academy are appreciated.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 27, 2019