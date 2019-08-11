Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Church
59 E. Merrill Street
Fond du Lac, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
59 E. Merrill Street
Fond du Lac, WI
John Dana


1949 - 2019
John Dana Obituary
John N. Dana

North Fond du Lac - John Nolan Dana, 70, a resident of North Fond du Lac, passed away at St. Agnes Hospital on Saturday, August 10, 2019. John was born in Fond du Lac on February 3, 1949, a son of the late Edward W Dana Sr. and June (Nolan) Dana.

John attended St. Mary Elementary School, Fond du Lac, and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1967. He also attended Moraine Park Technical College and received an Associate Degree in Accounting.

John served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971, stationed at Camp Zama Medical Laboratory, Japan, as a medical supply clerk.

He was employed with Holy Family Congregation in Pastoral Care as a Minister of Care.

He was a lifetime member of Holy Family, St. Mary Church, a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #664, and was involved in various ministries at St. Mary Church such as Eucharistic Minister, lector for funerals, and cantor.

He is survived by one brother, Ned (Carol) Dana; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding John in death are his parents, one sister Mary Auchue, nephews David and Vincent Dana.

Relatives and friends are invited to St. Mary Church, 59 E. Merrill Street, Fond du Lac for visitation, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 9:00 until 10:45 AM. At 11:00 AM, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac.

Memorials in John's name may be donated to Holy Family Catholic Community, 471 Fourth St. Way, Fond du Lac, 54937.

May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His Hand.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
