|
|
John Doyle
Fond du Lac - John D. Doyle Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Waukegan, IL on October 16, 1946 the son of the late Daniel and Marjorie (Trybom) Doyle. John worked for T.T.I. as a driver for many years. He was also known to be very good at leather works which included belts and wallets. He enjoyed the Packers, NASCAR and the occasional online poker. John will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends. He showed this by keeping his doors open and he always cooked for them.
John is survived by his children: Susan (Steve) Abele, Keely (Jonas Tuttle) Doyle, John Doyle Jr., Tanner Doyle and Phoenix Doyle; grandchildren: Cora and Crockett Abele, Chase Doyle, Chyna and Charleton Tuttle, Jaden and Alexis Doyle, and Echo Walker; great-grandchildren; Saturn and Sirius Doyle; brother, Timothy (Jan) Doyle; sister, Victoria Doyle; sister-in-law, Pauline Doyle; former wife, Eva Doyle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Mike and Patrick Doyle; and sister, Nancy Doyle.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
The family expresses a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope for their wonderful care.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 18 to May 20, 2020