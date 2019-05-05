Dr. John E. Kurth



Fond du Lac - Dr. John E. Kurth, 76, of Fond du Lac, went home to his Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019, with his family by his side at St. Agnes Hospital.



He was born on October 18, 1942, in Fond du Lac, the son of Elmer H. and Garnet Short Kurth. After his graduation from high school, John continued his education at Marquette University in Milwaukee for Dentistry. On July 7, 1965, he married Judith L. Tabbert, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, in Eldorado.



John was a dentist in Ripon for 30 years at the Professional Clinic. He is a devoted member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. He previously was an active member at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Ripon, serving as president, on the Board of Elders and in other positions. He was a member of the National Dental Association and Fond du Lac Dental Association, Kiwanis Club, Ducks Unlimited, '66 T-Bird owner and member of the Fondy Vintage Auto Club and enjoyed going to car shows. John's passion in life was his faith, his family, his strong work ethic and working outside taking care of his yard. John had an interest in and was a Titanic historian, playing golf in his early years and playing in a Dartball league. John was a doting and loving husband, supportive father and very proud grandfather.



He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Kurth, his son Luke (Sarah) Kurth, his granddaughters: Madison and Danielle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael, father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Leone Tabbert and brother-in-law, Donald Michler.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main St., Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating. Burial will take place at Rosendale Cemetery.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420