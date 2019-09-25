|
John E. Markert, Jr.
Malone - John E. Markert Jr, 90, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation. He was born December 29, 1928 in Fond du Lac and graduated from Fond du Lac High School. He joined the Army, where he was stationed in the Panama Canal, Fort Bliss, TX and Fort Richardson, AK, finishing his 9 years as a Sergeant, First Class radio technician. He was married in 1952 to LaVerne Pitzen. He worked as an electrician for 17 years at Giddings & Lewis and 17 years at Mercury Marine as an electronics technician, retiring in 1983.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, LaVerne, children John III (Sue) Markert of Highlands Ranch, CO, Mary (Greg) Mumm of Radford, VA, Gary (Susie) Markert of Green Bay, Michael (Laura) Markert of Milwaukee, and Lisa (Brian) Peterson of Pipe. Grandchildren include Melissa (Matthew) Wagner, Fond du Lac, Anthony Mumm, Sheboygan, Kyle (Sayaka) Mumm, Lincoln, NE, Megan (Jeremy) Cook, Parker, CO, Kara (Jacob) Chandler, Hales Corners, WI, Drew Markert, Milwaukee, Austin Peterson, Fond du Lac, Spencer Peterson, Duluth, MN, and Lexi Peterson, Pipe. Great grandchildren include Sachi, Koji, Madison, Caleb and Kendall. Further survived by his brother Joseph (Elna) Markert, Gainesville, GA and Dolores Cody, Aurora, CO.
Siblings who preceded him in death include Gertrude (Rodger) Sharret, Edward (Valerie) Markert, Kenneth (Jean) Markert, Ruby (Donald) Marcoe, Ralph Markert. Step brothers who preceded him in death include Gerald (Gladys) Langenfeld and James Langenfeld and parents John and Lillian (Nest) Markert and step mother Eleanor (Casper) Markert.
John was proud of his military service and enjoyed tinkering with home repairs during his retirement years. He spent many winters in Florida with his wife, enjoyed bowling, reading, following and "coaching" the Badgers and Packers and being with his family. Special thanks to those who worked at Harbor Haven for their care and kindness.
Services: Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 9:00 am to 11:15 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, N8794 Cty Rd W, Johnsburg, followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am with military honors. Inurnment will be in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019