|
|
John Ewald Ziesmer
Fond du Lac - John Ewald Ziesmer, May 3rd 1927 - June 4th 2019. John was born in Fond du Lac Wisconsin to George and Lucille Ziesmer. He was educated through Fond du Lac Schools. He joined the Navy the last part of World War II. He was employed at Mercury Marine Motors of Fond du Lac for many years. John and Shirley Halle were married July 5 1952. They would have celebrated 67 years of marriage on July 5th 2019. He leaves a loving family of his wife Shirley, Four sons and two daughters. David and his wife Jodi of Green Bay, James of Fond du Lac, Paul and his wife Jodi of Green Bay, Thomas and his wife Jean of Hartford, Gretchen of Green Bay, Jennifer and her husband James of Lakeland Florida, Twelve Grandchildren and Eight Great Grandchildren. On his retirement in 1991 John and Shirley moved to Lakeland Florida.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 23, 2019