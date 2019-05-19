Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Fond du Lac - John "Pa" F. Marino, 90, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, with his family by his side at Hospice Home of Hope.

He was born on December 3, 1928, in Illinois, the son of Basil and Louise D'Amico Marino. After his graduation from architectural school, he joined the United States Army and served as a sergeant in the Korean War. On January 20, 1951, he married Minnie "Millie" Martino, in Chicago, IL. She preceded him in death in October 1997.

John built homes in Illinois and Wisconsin. He owned and operated Marino's Hillview Resort in Minocqua and Shrimps Bar and Museum in Boulder Junction. John was also a car salesman at Ernie Von Schledorn and Russ Darrow. John was a member of Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge in Illinois and Eagles in Wisconsin. His hobbies and interests included fishing, watching westerns with his son and dancing with the "Chick-A-Dees".

He is survived by his five children: Karen Marino (Al Starks), Sharon Zarsadias (Ben), Sandy Wilson, Tammy Marino (Mike Smith) and John Marino; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his sister, Annette Alessi, and his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister Carmella Skrandel, his son-in-law Tim Wilson and daughter-in-law Laurie Schmidt Marino.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 11:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75 will conduct military services. Inurnment will take place at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum. Cremation has taken place.

www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2019
