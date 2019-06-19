John H. Johnson, 72, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his residence.



He was born on May 16, 1947, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Howard L. and Norma Hute Johnson. He was a graduate of Maquoketa Community High School, Maquoketa, IA, Class of 1965. He was a veteran in the United States Army, from July 1966 through July 1968, and served in the Vietnam War. While in the Army he drove a tank and received three bronze stars. On June 27, 1970, he married Linda L. Immel, at United Methodist Church on Division Street.



John worked at Mercury Marine for 27 years, retiring in June 1996. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his granddaughters who were his pride and joy. In his spare time he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.



He is survived by his loving wife, Linda L. Johnson of Fond du Lac, his beloved son Todd Johnson of Muskego, two granddaughters: Haley and Ashley; his three sisters: Janna (Terry) Kaufman of Maquoketa, IA, Julie (Al) Thole of Maquoketa, IA, and Susan (Ken Cole) Johnson of Reno, NV; brothers and sisters-in-law: Kenneth (Sandy) Immel of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Paul Immel, Carlton (Sue) Immel, Ronald (Janice) Immel, Jerold (Jeanne) Immel, and Rodney (Janet) Immel all of Fond du Lac, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Joyce Immel.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75 will conduct Military Services at the cemetery. Burial will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



