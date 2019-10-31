Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Lasser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Lasser Obituary
John H. Lasser

Oshkosh - John H. "Billy Pabst" Lasser, 30, of Oshkosh, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on May 9, 1989, in Glen Cove, NY, the son of John P. Lasser and Allison "Ali" Miller. He graduated from Challenge Academy, Fort McCoy, WI. John enjoyed working on his car, pyrotechnics, punk bands, his cat Mrs. Tatoes and Pabst Blue Ribbon. He loved to work on special effects for independent films.

He is survived by his mother, Ali (special friend Brian) Scharpf of Fond du Lac, his father, John P. Lasser of Florida, his siblings: Dennis Kilgore of Appleton, Crystal (Josh) Hundertmark of Campbellsport, Karen (Bob) Chupka of North Fond du Lac, Shawn Higgins of Fond du Lac, Arizona Scharpf of Fond du Lac, and Samantha Lasser of Glen Cove, NY; his nephew, Dylan Hundertmark, his niece, and his special beloved friend, Erica Olsen.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: A Service of Remembrance and a Time of Sharing will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Gratitude Club or Fond du Lac Humane Society.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now