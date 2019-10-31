|
|
John H. Lasser
Oshkosh - John H. "Billy Pabst" Lasser, 30, of Oshkosh, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on May 9, 1989, in Glen Cove, NY, the son of John P. Lasser and Allison "Ali" Miller. He graduated from Challenge Academy, Fort McCoy, WI. John enjoyed working on his car, pyrotechnics, punk bands, his cat Mrs. Tatoes and Pabst Blue Ribbon. He loved to work on special effects for independent films.
He is survived by his mother, Ali (special friend Brian) Scharpf of Fond du Lac, his father, John P. Lasser of Florida, his siblings: Dennis Kilgore of Appleton, Crystal (Josh) Hundertmark of Campbellsport, Karen (Bob) Chupka of North Fond du Lac, Shawn Higgins of Fond du Lac, Arizona Scharpf of Fond du Lac, and Samantha Lasser of Glen Cove, NY; his nephew, Dylan Hundertmark, his niece, and his special beloved friend, Erica Olsen.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: A Service of Remembrance and a Time of Sharing will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Gratitude Club or Fond du Lac Humane Society.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019