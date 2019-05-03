|
John Henry Schibbelhut
- - The Lord called to Himself in heaven the soul of John Henry Schibbelhut on May 1, 2019, at the age of 85 years.
A Christian funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 6th, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W3565 County Road M, La Crosse. Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Christ-St. John's Lutheran School, Luther High School, Martin Luther College, WELS Church Extension Fund, or Zion Lutheran Church of Gainsville, Fla., building fund. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book and John's complete obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 3, 2019