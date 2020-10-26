John Henry Schneider
Fond du Lac - John Henry Schneider, Age 97, longtime resident of Fond du Lac, passed away on October 24, 2020, in Burlington, WI as a result of COVID-19.
He was born on January 22, 1923, to Victor & Frances (Halfman) Schneider. John was the seventh of 18 children growing up on the family farm outside of St.
Peter, WI. On May 28, 1949, John was united in marriage to Marian Blackburn at Plymouth Congregational Church in Fond du Lac.
He worked for over 40 years at Mercury Marine. John started when the company was located in a barn and was part of its tremendous growth until his retirement in 1988 . He was a long time member of IAM Local 1947. In retirement, John enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening, golfing and countless card games with family and friends. He liked his cars, they were always washed and shined.
John grew up with very little and earned the classic example of a mid-century, middle-class life: he built his home, sent all three of his children to college, enjoyed retirement, and was generous with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He had a great memory for names, and he was a dependable hard worker. John will be remembered for always being willing and able to help family, neighbors and friends. Everyone who met him liked him.
John is survived by his wife Marian of 71 years; sons Gary (Karyn) Schneider of McFarland, WI and Steven (Lisa) Schneider of Burlington, WI; daughter Sandra (James) Hunter of Womelsdorf, PA; five grandchildren: Sally (Matt) Nie, Kelly (Dan) Leahy, Jacob (Ellyn) Schneider, Eric Schneider, Benjamin (Kristin) Hunter; 7 great-grandchildren: Ian, Sean & Abby Nie, Broderick & Winona Schneider, Rusty & Charlotte Hunter; brother Victor (Mary Lou) Schneider of Taycheedah, WI; sisters Patricia Pittler and Mary White both of Fond du Lac; sister-in-laws: Carol Schneider, Bette Schneider; brother-in-law Gerald Blackburn of Fond du Lac; and many, many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by parents, Victor and Frances; mother and father in- law Frances and Oscar Blackburn; siblings: Marie (Oral) Krug, Gregor, Norbert (Evelyn), Robert, Ernest, Olive (Gerald) Richter, Martha (Albert) Laudol?, an infant sister, Edward (Romilda), Anthony (Sue), Frances (Willard) Stubbe, Leo, Alois, James (Judy); and brothers-in-law: Ronald (Alta) Blackburn, Raymond (Mary) Blackburn, James (Anita) Blackburn, Lynn(Delores) Blackburn, Robert Pittler, and Lee White; and sister-in-law Virginia Blackburn.
A memorial service will be held on a future date - when all can come together to truly celebrate and be thankful for John's life. An additional notice will be published at that time. His family appreciates your thoughts and well-wishes.
Special thanks to all the family members, neighbors, and friends for all their visits with John over the last few years. Many thanks to the healthcare professionals at Arbor View Senior Living and Hospice sta? who helped with Dad's care. We know he appreciated all of you.
Online condolences can be shared at www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com