John J. Donovan
of Mount Calvary - John J. Donovan, 79, died peacefully at home on May 19,2020 surrounded by family and his beloved Pooka after his battle with Amyloidosis.
He started his life's journey on September 26, 1940 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin as the eldest son of Joseph "Ken" and Helen (Feyen) Donovan. His education in Fond du Lac began at St.Mary's Elementary School and continued through graduation from L.P. Goodrich in 1960 and ended at Moraine Park Technical College. John served in the Army Reserves from1961 to 1966. In 1965 he married Sharon Koenigs at Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary where they remained and raised their family; children he so loved and of whom he was so very proud.
John's employment included time at Giddings and Lewis and Mercury Marine. He retired from the latter in 2003 after 32 years in Purchasing. Yet, for those who knew John, retirement became the busiest period of his life in roles that fulfilled him the most. He became known as the babysitting "Poppa" for his much loved grandchildren. Spending time with them was the highlight of this new chapter. The other role was his "job" as gopher for Jason Guelig Excavating Company where he excelled not only in that capacity but also as a support to Jason and the members of the company.
Loved ones that cleared the path for John are his parents Joseph "Ken" and Helen (Feyen) Donovan, beloved brother Dan and sister-in-law Carol (Anderson) Donovan and their children Rick, Doreen and Danielle.
Loved ones that will miss John until they meet again are his wife Sharon, daughter Colleen (Tripp) Ahern and their children Erin, Shannon, Donovan, and Maeve; son, Sean (Sara)and their children Liam, Sean Owen, and Ethan; son Todd (Bethany) and their children Bronwyn and Sloan; son Mark (Jeanna) and their children Lidean, Rowan, Greyson and Willow. Also missing him are his close and supportive siblings, Carol (Ray) Burgess, Bruce(Marilyn),Mary (Gerry) Haensgen, and Bill (Betty).
The family wishes to thank everyone who provided comfort care to John at the final stage of his journey, especially Hospice team members Larry and Heather. In addition they wish to send their deepest appreciation to the multitude of medical personnel who accompanied him during his battle with Amyloidosis.
Per John's request cremation has taken place. The family looks forward to gathering with you for a celebration of his life at a later date.
For further information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home of Saint Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.org
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 21 to May 22, 2020