John J. Kovarik, Sr.
Parkersburg, WV - John J. Kovarik, Sr. 79 of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 10, 2019 after a brief stay at Eagle Pointe nursing facility following hip surgery.
His life began in Chicago, IL on February 9, 1940 the son of Charles L. and Mary Louise (Linehan) Kovarik. Along with sisters Joan and Judith the family moved to Lake DeNeveu in Fond du Lac, WI where he attended St. Joseph's grade school and graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1957.
He began college and family life in Green Bay, WI where he attended St. Norbert College before moving to Fond du Lac to continue his education and graduate from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh while raising a family and working at the AC Nielson Company.
After graduation he began a career in finance with Kimberly-Clark in Munising, MI and Niagara Falls, NY and later joined Marbon/Borg-Warner Chemicals in Parkersburg where he moved his family and resided for 46 years. He was later employed as a Director at the Bureau of Public Debt until his retirement in July 2005.
John pursued and enjoyed many hobbies and interests including reading, tennis, photography, and the Internet. He was adventurous, curious and forever fascinated by his surroundings, sharing his wildlife photography and humor he found in everyday life. His frequent travel with family and for business led him to a love of international cuisine and experiencing different cultures.
During his retirement years he shared daily correspondence of old and new interest with family and friends. He was very proud to be a part of the Faithlink Community serving as a volunteer for several years. Visits with children, grandchildren, and friends were a highlight of his retirement years and particularly during his housebound days during this past year.
John welcomed each day as a new experience. During his final challenge in dealing with a broken hip, he enjoyed meeting and remembering names of each person that cared for him at Camden Clark Medical Center and Eagle Pointe. His last days and final hours found him watching his favorite tennis channel communicating via his cell phone with his family.
He leaves behind his lifelong friend and former wife Ann of Parkersburg and five children and their families; Kathryn Ann (Dwight Ringer) of Atlanta, GA and Kassandra Ringer, John Joseph Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and Louise Murdock, James Michael (Victoria Weseley) of Great Falls, VA, and Weseley Kovarik, Kristine Marie Todd (Bill Todd) of Dallas, TX and Stella Todd, and Karolyn Elizabeth (Doug Kilzer) of New York, NY and Beckett Kilzer; sisters Joan Warner of Wellington, OH and Judith Burant of Mequon, WI.
He was preceded in death by grandson Cameron Ringer.
John was a Catholic by faith. At his request he will be cremated and his family will gather in celebration of life at a later date in Fond du Lac, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to FaithLink at 1037 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 and/or the Cameron Ringer Memorial Endowment at St. Pius X High School at 5301 St. Joseph's Drive NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 21, 2019