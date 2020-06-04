John L. Abitz, Jr.
Fond du Lac - John L. Abitz, Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born September 29, 1939 in Fond du Lac, WI, a son of Harold and Bernice Abitz. John married Barbara A. Reitz in November of 1959 and shared 60 years of marriage. He was proud of the fact that he worked at Wells Manufacturing for 48 years, retiring in 2006.
With his family and friends he truly enjoyed time at "the cottage" up north. The fishing was always great as he caught many Northern and Bass, and later enjoyed a few beers and s'mores around the campfire. John was also proud of the 9-point buck he got his last year of hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; five children, Laura (Brian) Parish, Renee (Paul) Walker, John Abitz, Jr. (Nicky), Sue Salentine (Terry), and Deb (Dale) Stewart; grandchildren, Joel Konkol (Kari), Kristina (Nate) Philipsky, Austin (Andrea) Stewart, Eric Walker (Phoenix), Kristina Abitz, Marlea Ford, Macy Baehler, Brian Parish, Jr.; great grandchildren, Jack and Weston Philipsky, Olivia and Lilli Konkol, and Echo Walker; six siblings, Harold Jr. (Pat) Abitz, Ray (Lois) Abitz, Frank (Karen) Abitz, Clifford (Peggy) Abitz, Barbara Abitz (Jeff), and Rose Abitz; brother and sisters-in-law, David (Geri) Reitz, Susan (Jim) Janous, and Jeanne (Jim) Pinkerton; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie (Gordon) Ninneman; nephew, Dean Ninneman; and grandson, Chad Abitz.
Private family services will be held and entombment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.