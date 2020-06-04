John L. Abitz Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Abitz, Jr.

Fond du Lac - John L. Abitz, Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born September 29, 1939 in Fond du Lac, WI, a son of Harold and Bernice Abitz. John married Barbara A. Reitz in November of 1959 and shared 60 years of marriage. He was proud of the fact that he worked at Wells Manufacturing for 48 years, retiring in 2006.

With his family and friends he truly enjoyed time at "the cottage" up north. The fishing was always great as he caught many Northern and Bass, and later enjoyed a few beers and s'mores around the campfire. John was also proud of the 9-point buck he got his last year of hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; five children, Laura (Brian) Parish, Renee (Paul) Walker, John Abitz, Jr. (Nicky), Sue Salentine (Terry), and Deb (Dale) Stewart; grandchildren, Joel Konkol (Kari), Kristina (Nate) Philipsky, Austin (Andrea) Stewart, Eric Walker (Phoenix), Kristina Abitz, Marlea Ford, Macy Baehler, Brian Parish, Jr.; great grandchildren, Jack and Weston Philipsky, Olivia and Lilli Konkol, and Echo Walker; six siblings, Harold Jr. (Pat) Abitz, Ray (Lois) Abitz, Frank (Karen) Abitz, Clifford (Peggy) Abitz, Barbara Abitz (Jeff), and Rose Abitz; brother and sisters-in-law, David (Geri) Reitz, Susan (Jim) Janous, and Jeanne (Jim) Pinkerton; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie (Gordon) Ninneman; nephew, Dean Ninneman; and grandson, Chad Abitz.

Private family services will be held and entombment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved