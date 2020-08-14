John L. Broennimann
Fond du Lac - John L. Broennimann, age 77, passed away on August 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac due to a massive stroke after a battle with dementia for many years. John was born on November 7, 1942 in Fond du Lac a son of Gottfried and Barbara (Krones) Broennimann.
John married Donna Jones in May of 1965, together they had four children: Lori, James, David and Joseph. Donna preceded John in death in November of 1994.
On October 17, 1997 John married Carolyn M. (Nelson) Develice and added four more children to his family: Lori, Anthony, Cheryl and Thomas.
John and Carolyn started their life of construction together with their new families, hitting many detours, roadblocks and dead ends, but together found a way to repair, fix and continue on with the love and support of each other. They were always there for their children and grandchildren. John and Carolyn vowed from the beginning family was most important. They always said "we will keep to the right and never go left." It meant to them they should always keep trying and never give up.
John served in the US Army from 1964 to 1967. In 1964, he went to Fort Leonardwood, Missouri for his basic training. In 1965, he went to Fort Irwin, California, to learn how to do metal body repair. He received the National Defense Service Medal, 1st award for good conduct medal and the Expert Rifle Award. After his training was complete, John was sent to Naha, Okinawa for an 18-month duty during the Vietnam War. He was in heavy equipment repair and maintenance where they repaired damaged equipment that needed to get back to the troops in Vietnam. It was here that John bought his first motorcycle, a Honda CB-160. He was assigned to also deliver mail using his motorcycle and the Army even paid for his gas. He loved his motorcycle so much he had it shipped home at the end of his duty. He continued his love for motorcycles through his entire life.
He also enjoyed "putzing" around with cars, lots of motorcycle rides, snowmobiling, camping occasionally and bowling. He loved old cars and worked at several filling stations in his younger days. He was proud of the fact he kept the city going by paying fines for loud mufflers. He loved talking to people, he was definitely a social butterfly.
John worked for Giddings and Lewis, Gibson in Plymouth and then at Mercury Marine for 35 years. He worked mostly in Plant 98. He was also on the Hazmat Team which he enjoyed. John retired in 2006 and became even more busy.
John is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Lori (Kevin) McCrory, James (Suzette) Broennimann, Lori (Ty) Develice Collins, Anthony (Jennifer) Develice, David Broennimann, Cheryl (Tim) Beyer, Joseph Broennimann and Thomas (Trina) Develice; grandchildren, Shane and Victoria McCrory, Lola and Sawyer Broennimann, Madalyne and Jonah Broennimann, Kaylee Collins, Parker and Levi Develice, Ryan and Brandon Beyer, and Connor, Devin and Mason Develice.
John is further survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dick (Muriel) Jones, Bonnie (Johnny) Irving, Sharon (Mike) Jones, Wally Jones, Christine (Joe) Stinemates, Michael (Sue) Nelson, John (Mary) Nelson, Anne Marie (Pokey) Drew, Mark Nelson, Arlene (Jim) Borzick, Gerry Develice and Barbara Develice; mother-in-law, Violet Nelson; and many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna, brother, Harvey and his parents.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service is being held. Entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in John's name to the Dementia Society of America
).
