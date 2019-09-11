|
John M. Steiner
Fond du Lac - John M. Steiner, 65, "Papa", of the Town of Empire, passed away at home after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family and friends. John was born February 18, 1954 in Fond du Lac, a son of Harold and Dorothy (Juech) Scherck. On April 6, 1991 he married Diane Dehnel at Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.
John was a member of the Fond du Lac Eagles Club. He was employed with Saputo Cheese for many years. He enjoyed spending time with all his family and friends.
John is survived by Diane, his wife of 28 years; son, John J. Steiner and his two daughters, Eve and Kayla, all of Green Bay; daughter, Angela Steiner and her two daughters, Antoniea and Arabella, all of Fond du Lac; one step son, Joseph of Fond du Lac; guardian for Narciso and Jasmin; mother, Dorothy of North Fond du Lac; brothers, Mark (Pam) Steiner of Arizona, Terry (Roberta) Scherck and son Devon of Fond du Lac; sister, Jean (Mark) Fahning and their two children, Dillon and Claire, of Savage, MN; sister-in-law, Vickie Brown and her daughter, Stacey, of Fond du Lac. Also surviving are his special friends, Dave and Debbie, Butch and Mary, and Tim and Sue, all of Fond du Lac.
Preceding John in death are his father; sister, Jane; mother-in-law, Dolores Dehnel; brother-in-law, Ed Brown.
Cremation has taken place and according to his wishes there will be a celebration of his life at the Eagles Club on September 29, 2019, starting at 2:00 PM.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019