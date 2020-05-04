|
Judge John "Peter" McGalloway
Fond du Lac - Judge John "Peter" McGalloway, 97, died at home of old age on May 3, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1923 in Fond du Lac, WI. He grew up in the home his family built on Park and Division Streets while spending the summers at Winnebago Park. He attended St. Joseph's grade school and Goodrich High School. He graduated from Goodrich in the Class of 1940 and was enrolled at Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA for two years before WWII interrupted his studies. He was drafted into the Army and was sent to boot camp in Texas before being shipped off to North Africa and subsequently Italy, Germany, France, and England. He shipped home the end of 1945 and resumed his college education at Marquette University. After graduating, he attended Harvard Law School Class of 1950. Returning to Fond du Lac, he joined his father and later his brother Bill at the McGalloway law firm where he practiced until 1968. In that year Governor Knowles appointed him as a judge for the Fond du Lac County court system where he served honorably until his retirement in 1991.
He married his beloved wife Patty in 1948 before entering law school. They raised five children. He was a devoted and generous husband and father who was active in the Fond du Lac community through such organizations as Noon Rotary, the Elks, Marian College, South Hills, and Holy Family Church. His passions in life other than the law were being a train enthusiast, riding a number of famous trains throughout the world, high-seas cruising, and attending Packer games from as far back as the old stadium in the 1950s. He survived the "Ice Bowl" classic game against Dallas.
He was devout Catholic and always prepared his soul to meet our heavenly Father. May our Lord Jesus Christ, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph, have mercy on his soul. He certainly was a witness of a life well lived.
He is survived by his children; Mary and John of Scottsdale, AZ, Ann of Fairbanks, AK, and Jane Glavin of Fond du Lac; his grandson Clarke Schuyler of Colorado; his sisters-in-law Marilyn McGalloway of Fond du Lac and Aline Glavin of Rochester, NY, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty, his youngest child Clarke, his brother Bill McGalloway, and his sister Mary Abney, as well as his parents and many in-laws.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agnesian Hospice for their excellent care.
Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the family. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial at Calvary Cemetery will be held. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be offered for him when time permits.
