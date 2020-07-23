1/1
John Robert Eilert
1946 - 2020
John Robert Eilert

Montello - John Robert Eilert, age 74 of Montello (formerly of Fond du Lac) passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. John was born in Fond du Lac on January 23, 1946. His parents were Raymond and Genevieve (Guell) Eilert. He graduated from Lowell P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1964 and attended UW-Oshkosh before going to work for Mercury Marine. John married Cheryl Lee Bogenhagen at Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac on April 2, 1966 and together they were blessed with two children. John retired from Mercury after 35 years of faithful employment, where he was instrumental in developing the inflatable boats. He and Cheryl Lee relocated to rural Montello in 2010.

John was a skilled wood worker and metal worker; he proudly designed and built his own home from logs he harvested and cut on his own property. He was an avid hunter and even enjoyed gardening. Many knew him for his extensive car collection. He will be remembered as a fighter, who beat the doctor's prognosis by many years.

John leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Lee and two children: Margot Lynn (Matthew) Jurgensmier of Fond du Lac and Dustin Troy (Kathryn) of Mazomanie.

Honoring John's wishes, he will be cremated and private family services will take place at the Harrisville Cemetery. Please direct any memorials to: Friends of the Montello Public Library, 128 Court, Montello, WI 53949.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
My condolences for the family. John worked for my Dad at 13th and Main Standard Oil gas station back in the 60's. He was a great guy. Loved his Mopar. God bless.
Greg Kramer
