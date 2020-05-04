|
John Russell
Rosendale - John R. Russell, 68, of Rosendale passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Fond du Lac on June 2, 1951, the son of David and Ruth (nee Pfeiffer) Russell. On April 28, 1979, John married Violet L. Kibbel-Halfmann at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Brandon. John farmed on the family farm from age 14 and also worked at Rogersville Cheese Factory during that time. After ending his dairy farm career in 1999, he worked at Beatrice Cheese for 8 ½ years, as a security guard at Michels Pipeline for 5 years and was presently working for Reisenberger/Halcon transporting railroad workers out of the North Fond du Lac yard.
Farming and building his herd were John's passion. Family was very important to John, playing with his grandchildren and he enjoyed time with them telling stories and jokes, doing voice imitations and pulling pranks. He also loved animals especially his cats and German Shepherds and always enjoyed a good fireworks display for the 4th of July. John liked to take rides thru the countryside seeing the farmers working the land, crops growing and the harvesting of the crops.
Those left behind to cherish John's memory include his wife Violet, children Jennifer (Steven) Strohmeyer of Newburg and their sons Joshua and Jacob, Heather (Keith Krueger) Russell of Freedom and her son Michael Stahmann, Ryan (fiancée Claire) Russell of Pipe and Amanda (Luis) Lopez of Greenville and their sons Owen Elijah and Charlie John, brother Robert J. Russell and his children Robert D. Russell and Candace Russell, sister-in-law Donna Russell of Fort Atkinson, other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents David and Ruth, brother Raymond Russell, aunts and uncles and other friends.
Due to the Safe at Home Restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to the nursing staff and doctors at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh who cared for John and to Joy Haynes and Judy Rybold for their support.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com. Cards may be sent to the funeral home at 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 10, 2020