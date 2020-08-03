1/1
John Russell
John Russell

Fond du Lac - John R. Russell, 68, of Rosendale passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935 from 11:30 am until 2:30 pm with a memorial service to begin at 2:30 pm. Burial will follow the memorial service at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are highly recommended along with social distancing.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
