John Russell
Fond du Lac - John R. Russell, 68, of Rosendale passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935 from 11:30 am until 2:30 pm with a memorial service to begin at 2:30 pm. Burial will follow the memorial service at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are highly recommended along with social distancing.
