|
|
John Stewart Pelletier
Fond du Lac - John Stewart Pelletier, 84, of Fond du Lac, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1934 in Houghton, MI, the son of the late John and Evelyn Pelletier (nee Perreault). John's family moved to Fond du Lac in 1952 and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1954. He married Kathleen Ann Schingen on June 27, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. John started his career as a salesman for Planter's Peanuts in Green Bay, then joined Pelletier Vending Service, Inc, which covered 6 counties with his twin brother, Robert, in 1962. John became the owner/operator of the company for 36 years. After John's retirement in 1998, he worked as a delivery driver for Fond du Lac Express and Johnko Express, LLC. John joined the Noon Rotary on August 1, 1979, then in 1989 he was one of three community minded people who founded the Morning Rotary Club. In Rotary, he held the title of Sergeant-at-Arms from 1991-2011 and was the two-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was also a member of the BPOE #57 Elks Club. In 2009, John began volunteering with the Salvation Army as the Counter-Top Kettles Coordinator where he placed little red kettles to 87 locations in Fond du Lac County. John was the epitome of the Good Samaritan-always helping others.
John enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, golfing, bowling and watching the Green Bay Packers. He also loved traveling and has visited all 50 state capitals. John and Kathy were very instrumental in helping Debbie and Roy move across country during Roy's military career. John was an active member of Sons of Zebedee, St. John's Catholic Church in Byron where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, trustee, on the parish council, was a lector and was also the cemetery sexton.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his twin brother, Robert Pelletier (Judi Walters); children, Wendy Pelletier (Tom Wellnitz), Debbie Krueger, and John Pelletier (Deb Albrecht); former son-in-law, LTC (Retired U.S. Army) Roy Krueger; grandchildren, Steven Krueger and Kristy Pelletier; sisters-in-law, Betty (Robert) Hungerford and Mary Thurk. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy on November 22, 2014.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 59 E. Merrill Ave. Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Rev. Nathaniel Miniatt and Rev. Michael Petersen will concelebrate with burial following the Mass at St. John's Cemetery in Byron.
John's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935 and again on Friday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Salvation Army.
John's family extends special thank yous to his friends and neighbors of 40 years, Dave and Mary Mueller, who were always loving and caring, and Dr. Michael Jones and his staff for all their support and compassion.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019