John Stommel
Eden - John H. Stommel, age 64 years, of Eden was called to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born on April 11, 1956 in Hartford to Claude and Frieda (Wondra) Stommel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Schultz on August 14, 1993 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.
On October 26, 1985 John received a kidney transplant, a gift of life from Michael Loefer. John lost function of his transplant on October 26, 1997 and started dialysis. He was on dialysis for almost 23 years. John always had a positive attitude and didn't take life for granted. He always said, "there is someone else worse than me."
John grew up in Cedar Creek, Allenton, and St. Kilian helping on the family farm. He graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1975. John had various jobs, working in auctioneering, real estate, and at R&L Oil. From 1987 to 2002 he worked in the maintenance department at St. Joseph's Convent in Campbellsport. John was also a handyman for many friends throughout the years.
John served as a trustee on the Eden Village Board for 16 years. He was also involved in the PTO at Eden Elementary School, where he served as president for 5 years. He also attended many school board meetings and was active on the steering committee for the renovation of the Campbellsport Middle and High School.
John loved the outdoors and gardening. He transformed the Eden Nature Park, which he spent thousands of hours maintaining over the years. John could take a patch of weeds and create a garden. He always enjoyed his sweet treats - especially cheesecake and donuts. John was also a 4-H woodworking project leader. He shared his love of woodworking with his children and 4-H members. His last project was building dollhouses for his daughters.
John had a special love for Christmas. Since 1976 he played the role of Santa Claus. He entertained many Christmas parties and was also the Santa for the Campbellsport Christmas Parade. Many people would comment that he was the "real" Santa.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, vacationing and antiquing. He loved going to his children's school functions and sporting events. He was proud of all their academic achievements, most recently attending his son's graduation from Cornell University in May 2019. He always encouraged his children to do their best. John's love for his family, friends, and community ran deep.
Survivors include his loving wife Sharon, his children Ryan, Makayla, and Hannah, his siblings Donald (Jan) Stommel of Rubicon, Betty (Raymond) Schmidt of Allenton, Marie (Terry) Polnow of Fond du Lac, Ronald (Margie) Stommel of Theresa, Elaine (Clemens) Feucht of Fond du Lac, James (Sandra) Stommel of Rubicon, RoseAnn (Joseph) Ritger of Allenton, and Glenn (JoAnn) Stommel of Beaver Dam, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Arnold (Vivian) Stommel, and Michael Stommel, and his niece Annette Stommel.
Visitation will be held at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main St. Fond du Lac on Tuesday, June 9th from 3:00-8:00pm and on Wednesday, June 10th from 9:00-11:00am.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 10th at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Village of Eden Nature Park Gazebo Fund in John's memory.
The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the Aurora and Agnesian dialysis staff, Dr. Robert Grass, Drs. Joanne & Bret Pasiuk, and the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope for their compassionate care they provided at home.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.