Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
John T. "Jack" Anderson


1944 - 2019
John T. "Jack" Anderson Obituary
John "Jack" T. Anderson

Fond du Lac - John "Jack" T. Anderson, 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope.

He was born on April 18, 1944, in Fond du Lac, the son of Soren and Genevieve Manthei Anderson. He graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1962. He attended the U.W. Oshkosh for two years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters: Audrey (Arthur) Anderson Thelen and Shirley (Albert) Anderson Phillips; and his brother Roger Anderson.

He is survived by his two sons: Joshua and Justin; his daughter, Sara; his siblings: James Anderson, Barbara (Lew) Anderson Hanson and Jeannette Puls; and his loyal friend who was like a brother, Brian Brickle.

Per Jack's wishes there will be no service, and cremation has taken place.

Memorials in Jack's name are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
