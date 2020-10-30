John "Cubby" T. Cardinal
Fond du Lac - John "Cubby" T. Cardinal, 72, of Fond du Lac, left to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, from complications of the Coronavirus.
He was born on November 28, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the son of Leonard and Helen Fenner Cardinal. On August 31, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart Bonnie K. Detert. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
John worked at Mercury Marine and then worked for Fond du Lac School District until his retirement in 2014. John was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting deer on his son Tim's land. He enjoyed construction projects with his son Steve. He kept busy cutting wood and caring for his income properties. He was able to travel with Bonnie and their high school friends many places, including a cruise to Alaska. In his earlier days, John really enjoyed hanging out with his sons and going to Packer games. He was blessed to have five grandchildren which he adored.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Cardinal, his sons: Steve Cardinal and Tim (Teresa) Cardinal; his grandchildren: Camry, Hayden, Aubrey, Jade and Judge; his brother Richard (Nancy) Cardinal, his sister-in-law Cindy Neuman, brothers-in-law: Bob (Kitty) Detert, Dick (Ellen) Detert and Randy Detert; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Helen and Leonard Cardinal, his mother and father in law Virgil and Marilyn Detert, his brother David (Bea) Cardinal, and his nephew Michael Cardinal.
SERVICE: A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Edgewood Community Church, 609 Thomas Street, Fond du Lac, with Rev. Jeremy Thompson officiating. Cremation has taken place. Service will only be open to family. Please know that if you feel uncomfortable in any way at this time it is our families full understanding and we would ask that you keep safe. We do plan on a celebration of life to take place next year as well. There will be no gathering or meal after the service. Due to the current pandemic, masks are highly encouraged but optional.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in John's name sent to Edgewood Community Church, 609 Thomas Street, Fond du Lac.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420.