John T. Huempfner
Fond du Lac - John Thomas Huempfner, 63, passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born October 17, 1956 in Green Bay to Donald and Mary (Dunlap) Huempfner.
John was raised in Pembine, WI. He married the love of his life, Ramona Goudreau in Niagara, WI on May 12th, 1979. Together, they raised their family in Fond du Lac, WI. John was a proud owner of ACH Foam Technologies until his retirement.
John enjoyed sharing his passions with others including: cycling, woodworking, RVing, farming, hunting and almost anything related to being outdoors. His passions grew into being a part of several clubs including HF&D (hunting club), The Morning Misfits (cycling group), where he was known as "the commissioner," and also served as a board member of the YMCA of Fond du Lac.
John lived his life by focusing on the five "F's": faith, family, finance, fitness and fun. He was the ultimate cheerleader for his family and friends. John was humble and giving, sharing his time and talents with anyone in need - A true Servant. Above all, he cherished sharing time with his family, he was the best teacher, mentor and role model.
John started each day with a grateful heart and lived his faith with Grace.
John will be missed by many including his wife, Ramona; children Jessica Huempfner, Nicole (Chris) Maholy, Jacob (Brina) Huempfner, Alicia (David) Carlson and Benjamin (Lisa) Huempfner. John was the proud Papa of his beautiful grandchildren Caden, Cole, Elijah, Ella, Adrian, Cylie, Kael, Evera, Oliver, Leon and Iris; they will miss him dearly.
John is further survived by his siblings Colleen (David) Kelly, Michael (Cyndi) Huempfner, Kim (Jacky) Huempfner, Patrick (Barbara) Huempfner, Rick (Christy) Huempfner, Brad (Kathy) Huempfner, Donna (Steve) Norlin, Thomas (Theressa) Huempfner and Todd (Amy) Huempfner, other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lynn.
VISITATION: John's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church from 10:00 to 11:45 AM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required.
SERVICE: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after visitation at Noon. Interment will be in Rienzi Cemetery after memorial mass.
"In lieu of flowers, John requested donations be made to the Roger Cliffe Memorial Foundation where 100% of donations assist students who cannot otherwise afford to attend Marc Adams School of Woodworking. Please make checks payable to JCCF with "RCMP in memory of John Huempfner" in the memo. PO Box 217, Franklin, IN 46131."
