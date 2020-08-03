John W. Amberson
Neenah - John W. Amberson, 79, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah, of heart-related complications and sepsis, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born on November 25, 1940, in Beaver Dam, the son of the late John F. and Dorothy (Frank) Amberson. John was a 1959 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a degree from the School of Pharmacy in 1963. On November 16, 1963, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Linda (Croninger) at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Together they raised two children in Waupun, WI.
John worked at Waupun Correctional Institution for the majority of his career where he headed the Health Services Division. He went on to work at The Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca where he took pride in caring for America's heroes. John also worked for Morton Pharmacy in the Fox Valley.
He and his wife spent the last several years splitting time between their home in Neenah, to stay close to their son James of Madison, and, in the winter, they traveled to their home in Boca Raton, FL, to be closer to their daughter Michele, son-in-law Steve and grandson Samuel Anapol. What family and friends will remember most about John is his kind and patient ways, curious mind and spirit for living life to its fullest.
In addition to his wife, children and grandson, John is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Ruth Amberson of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law Michael and sister-in-law Betty Croninger of Oshkosh; sister-in-law Pauline Croninger of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Basil and Katherine Croninger of Oshkosh; brother-in-law James Croninger of Fond du Lac; Uncle Clifford and Aunt Lucille (Frank) Hyne of Beaver Dam; and other relatives.
His family wishes to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and ICU staff at Neenah's Theda Clark Medical Center for the compassionate and skilled care they provided to John in his final days.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, John's family encourages giving in memory of him to St. Gabriel Parish Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, WI 54956, www.stgabrielparish.com
Thoughts and memories of him are welcomed by his family on John's Tribute Wall at www.hovcremation.com
