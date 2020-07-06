John W. Fowler
Oakfield - John W. Fowler, 61, a resident of Oakfield, WI (formerly of Fond du Lac, WI), passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope, following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born February 15, 1959 in Fond du Lac, a son of the late Robert & Lorraine Fowler.
On October 9, 1981 he married Jean Marie Breister at Sacred Heart Parish in Fond du Lac. They enjoyed 31 years of marriage before she lost her battle with cancer in 2013.
John was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, class of 1977. He went on to gain his Associates Degree in Culinary Arts from Moraine Park Technical College which led to a career in Food Service with the State of Wisconsin Prison System for 32 years at Taycheedah Correctional Institute. He also worked part time at a number of restaurants in the Fond du Lac area.
John retired on July 4, 2015. He took on a part time job with Georgetown Cleaners for a few years. Most importantly, he was able to enjoy everything he loved—spending time with family, traveling to St. Germain to visit his son Travis and his family, traveling around the rest of the north woods, trips to the casinos, Friday morning breakfast with Justin & Brett and various other family at Eden Grill, weekly golf, and many adventures and wonderful memories with his second love, Mary Kay (Wettstein) Beau. He enjoyed anything sports related—especially the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. He was a member of the Brothertown Indian Nation, Knights of Columbus and the Eagles.
Survivors include his three sons: Travis (Amanda) Fowler and his son Kayden of St. Germain, Justin (Lindsay) Fowler and her sons Christopher & Cameron Last of Malone and Brett Fowler of Fond du Lac; his second love Mary Kay (Wettstein) Beau and her son Mitchell Beau; four brothers: Bob (Diane) Fowler of Neenah, Rick Fowler of Pewaukee, Jim (Faye) Fowler of Oconomowoc and Jeff (Deborah) Fowler of Oconomowoc; brother-in-law & sister-in-law's: Mary Beth (Robert) Koenen, Julie (Joseph) Ketter, Patty (Jerry) Kraus, Christine (Bob) Hoey, Ann Lallier, Robert (Pam) Breister, Laurie (Tom) Stark, Richard (Debra) Breister all of Fond du Lac area, "Cha" Kathleen (Don) Kildsig of Kiel and Jeanette Fowler of Chicago; many nieces & nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean; his younger brother Joe Fowler; his parents Robert & Lorraine; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Clayton & Sophie Breister and a brother-in-law James Chesney.
Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends at Zacherl Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11:00am - 2:00 pm. A short service at Zacherl Funeral Home at 2:00 pm and entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum. Social distancing will be encouraged.
"The family extends their deepest appreciation to the doctors and staff of the Agnesian Cancer Center and St. Agnes Hospital, a member of SSM Health, 3rd Floor ICU & 6th Floor Cardiac Care for all the compassion while caring for John."
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be directed to the Agnesian Cancer Center, 480 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
