|
|
John W. Harbridge
Fond du Lac - John W. Harbridge, 83, of Fond du Lac, passed away on January 29, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital with family by his side. John was born on January 17, 1937 to the late John H. and Evelyn A. (Schiller) Harbridge in Fond du Lac.
John attended St. Mary's Grade School and then graduated from Goodrich High School.
John married LaRae Willis in Fond du Lac on October 8, 1960. John and LaRae had five children together, Tim, Scott, Jeff, Jackie and Michael.
John married Judy Schneider Ennis in Fond du Lac on June 23, 1989 and was happily married for nearly 30 years. Together they enjoyed many adventures to the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia and cruised the Panama Canal. Judy preceded him in death on June 1, 2019.
John loved Judy's children, Dawn, Mark and Jamie, like they were his own, as well as their families. Together, John and Judy, helped raise their grandchildren Mason and Vanessa.
John served in the Army Reserves from January 16, 1960 to November 2, 1965 when he was honorably discharged.
John received his apprenticeship and worked for Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac for over 20 years where he was active in their Union. John then worked for Mercury Marine for 20 years as a Model Maker.
John greatly enjoyed going to Lake Michigan to fish on his boat, Domino. He volunteered every year at the Coho Derby in Sheboygan. John really loved to deer hunt with his family and friends. John was an active member in the AA community and loved deeply to help others in recovery. He had been in recovery for over 30 years. John will be greatly missed by his little dog, Baxter.
John is survived by his children, Tim, Scott (Stephanie), Jeff (Sarah) and Michael (Jeannine); step-children, Dawn Ennis, Mark (Staci Sanders) Ennis and Jamie (Gary Pike) Ennis; grandchildren, Joe (Tina), Nikki (Colten Bennett), Kristina, Christopher, Emily, Evan, Allyson, Ethan, Grace, Cameron, Mason (Jackie) and Vanessa; great grandchildren, Jaxson and Piper; one sister, Mary (Jerry) Domask; one brother, James (Donna) Harbridge; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his parents and daughter Jackie.
A Celebration of Life: The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:15 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 PM. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fond du Lac Humane Society or the Gratitude Club in Fond du Lac.
The family deeply appreciated the nurses and staff on 6 South of St. Agnes Hospital for the care and compassion given to John and his family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020