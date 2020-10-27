1/
John W. LaShay
1951 - 2020
John W. LaShay

Fond du Lac - John W. LaShay, age 69, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Grancare Nursing Home. He was born on June 14, 1951, in Fond du Lac, the son of Arthur LaShay Sr. and Violet (Marsh) Briesmeister. On June 14, 1975, John married Nyla Sturtz in Fond du Lac. John worked at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company for a few years. He enjoyed deer hunting and devoted his life to helping others.

Survivors include his wife Nyla; his children, Jeremy LaShay, Christina Kugler, and Lisa LaShay; five grandchildren; three sisters, Cathy Tomkin, Patricia Schilling, Tammy Briesmeister; one brother, Jack Briesmeister; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Becky LaShay; one sister, Sherry Galonski; one brother, Art LaShay Jr.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
