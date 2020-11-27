1/1
John W. "Jack" McKay
John "Jack" W. McKay

Van Dyne - John "Jack" "Grumpy" William McKay, 78, of Van Dyne, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He was born on July 28, 1942, in Waupaca County, the son of Cecil I. and Bernice A. Willing McKay. On October 7, 1961, he married Claire "Kookie" L. Elmer, in Marion, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on November 27, 2012.

Jack drove truck for over 36 years, and retired from Schaetzel Trucking. He loved tractors, collecting antiques, spending time with his grandkids and getting in trouble with Dean. He participated in the Pickett Steam Engine Club.

He is survived by his son Jack "Mac" (Angie) McKay of Fond du Lac, his grandchildren: Chelsea (Matt) McKay-Kilian, Skylar Spiegelberg and Beth (Nic) McKay all of Fond du Lac, his great-granddaughter Nova Lee, his brother Jerry McKay of Cape Coral, FL and his sister Patty (Mike) Laux of Marion, his good friends Dean Guell and Vicky Pionke of Armstrong, and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Claire "Kookie", his daughter Wendy Henning, his son John W. McKay and his brother Bob McKay.

VISITATION: Due to the current order, masks are required. Friends may visit from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

Special thanks to his amazing neighbors, Agnesian Hospice, Fond du Lac Chemo Clinic for their care and compassion shown to Jack and family.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Our sympathies to the entire family....Jack was a very unique and special man! He will be deeply missed. Warren and Rita Tinberg
Rita Tinberg
Friend
