John W. Roth, Jr.
Fond du Lac - John W. Roth Jr., 80, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation. He was born December 31, 1939 to the late John and Esther (Fintel) Roth in West Allis.
John was united in marriage to Kathleen Adelmeyer on January 7, 1961 at St. Andrews in LeRoy.
John started Big John's Auto Repair on Winnebago Drive in 1963. He owned and operated the business for many years in three locations; first being on Winnebago Drive, then on South Main and the third located on the corner of 8th and Main Street. John had a reputation of being an honest auto mechanic. John received the ASE Certified Master Auto Technician.
John enjoyed water skiing, camping, motorcycling and snowmobiling. John taught over 500 students snowmobile safety and received an outstanding involvement award. After retirement, John and Kathy spent their winters in Texas camping and during the summers they spent a lot of time at Christmas Mountain in Wis. Dells. John was a longtime sponsor of the Explorer Post 9929 of the WI State Patrol. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community.
John is survived by his wife Kathleen; four sons, David, Michael, Richard (Stephanie) and Kevin; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Jessica, Mckayla, Ana, Jenna and Rebecca; one great granddaughter, Charlee; one sister, Virginia (Gerald) Overzet; three step-siblings, Penny, John and Jim (Andrea); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Louise.
Due to the current pandemic, a private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope or Holy Family Catholic Community.
"The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Harbor Haven and Agnesian Hospice for their care and compassion given to John and the family."
