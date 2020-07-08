Jolene SmithFond du Lac - Jolene Smith, 73 of Fond du Lac, went home to be with the Lord on July 5th, 2020 at Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She had been a resident of Wisconsin for many years.She was born January 7th, 1947 in Akron, Ohio the daughter of Paul and Lillian Barker.She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim Barker, sister Sue Neill, grandchild Courtney Mueller and great grandchild Elijah Hewitt.Jolene is survived by daughters Lisa (Loren) Mueller and Renee Smith, sons Blaine (Melodie) Smith and Michael Smith, sister Bobbie Desmond and her life long friend Kathy Ketterman, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Jolene dedicated 30 years of her life doing what she loved to do, caring for others. She cared for many aging in their homes and cherished the many friendships she made along the way. Jolene had a passion for quilting for many years and enjoyed patching them together for family and friends. Other interests were puzzles of all kinds, word puzzles, 500-piece puzzles of which many were framed and put on display. Her pastime was watching movies, her favorite being Twilight. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.Forever in our hearts.Jolene's family held private services. She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio.