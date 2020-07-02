Joseph "Joe" A. Hoyt



Fond du Lac - Joseph "Joe" A. Hoyt, age 70, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 5, 1949, in Fond du Lac to Harold T. and Marie C. (Lisowe) Hoyt.



Joe was a graduate of the Goodrich High School Class of 1968. He spent the majority of his career as an Auto Body Technician with Holiday Automotive.



Joe loved driving and taking weekend trips with his daughter as she was growing up, as well as attending her many band and choir concerts. He especially loved their yearly Night of Silence concert at Fond du Lac High School. He also loved going to old car shows, having coffee with his friends at the garage and YMCA, as well as spending time with this grandchildren.



Joseph is survived by his only daughter; Tamara (John) Schultz of Green Bay, and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Carter. Joseph is further survived by one sister, Mary (Steve) Zimmerman of Mount Calvary; his first wife, Eileen Sullivan; two nieces, Christy Blessing, Cara (Jason) Blank; one nephew, Mike (Shauna) Zimmerman, all of Fond du Lac; and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew-in-law, Patrick Blessing.



Funeral: A Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart, 200 S. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at a later date.









