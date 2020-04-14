|
|
Joseph "Snafu" A. Rumbuc
Fond du Lac - Joseph "Snafu" A. Rumbuc, 68, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 16, 1952 in Fond du Lac, the son of Alex and Audrey Gilmore Rumbuc. He graduated from Oakfield High School Class of 1970. He served as a Specialist 4 in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne from 1979 - 1983. Snafu worked for Oakfield Canning Company and California Canners & Growers in Lomira. He was an entrepreneur and owned and operated several bars, "Snafu's". He was a carpenter with a knack for creativity and enjoyed playing the guitar. Snafu followed all Wisconsin sports, Bucks, Brewers, Packers and Badgers.
He chose to live life with humor and generosity. He volunteered at the Food Pantry and loved making his "special" banana bread and meatballs for family and friends. He will be remembered for his famous "catch" phrases; "Happy Easter" and "See you Tuesday", not necessarily the correct Holiday, but that was to be expected. He loved sending cards to people with losing lottery tickets in them.
He is survived by five siblings, Jeff Rumbuc of Fond du Lac, Kathy (Jim) Geelan of Fond du Lac, Karen (Joe) Koenen of Oakfield, Chuck Rumbuc of Mesa, AZ, and Chris (Mark) Burleton of Oakfield; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his nephews, Ben Koenen and Patrick Geelan; and niece, Margaret Geelan.
Due to the current restrictions surrounding COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020