Joseph Berres
Campbellsport - Joseph W. Berres, 77, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He was born on December 31, 1942 in Fond du Lac, the son of Alvin and Lucinda (nee Thome) Berres. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966. Joe was an agent for Rural Insurance for 35 years in Fond du Lac and after he retired Joe missed his many clients and friends. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wings over Wisconsin, and Whitetails Unlimited. Joe was an avid Wisconsin sports fan following the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He was also an avid hunter and along with Fritz Goebel started a hunting group the still hunts together. Joe was a longtime sponsor of a softball team who may not have always won but did often win the beer drinking trophy which Joe was always there to help them win. Most important to Joe was the time spent with family and friends especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children Steve (Lauryl), Jason (Julie) and Lisa (Arnold) Madela, grandchildren Connor, Kyden, Dylan and Katelyn, former wives Barbara Berres and Chris Berres, siblings Julie (Jerry) Hau, Margie (Gene) Sippel and Alvin "Butch" (Barb) Berres, special friends Fritz Goebel and Dave Thome, step children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathleen (William) Amidon.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10th from 4 to 7 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport (please respect the social distancing guidelines). A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport on Thursday, June 11th with Rev. Neil Zinthefer officiating and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.
The family extends a thank you to the nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice and the Hospice Home of Hope and a special thank you to Denise Lewis.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.