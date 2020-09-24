1/1
Joseph C. "Chet" Disterhaft
1928 - 2020
Fond du Lac - Joseph C. "Chet" Disterhaft, age 91, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Francis Home. He was born on October 17, 1928, in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph F. and Violet (Hopka) Disterhaft. As a young child, Joe lived in rural Berlin, WI. Joe was a 1947 graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School. He served for seven years in the United States Army National Guard. On October 27, 1951, he married Carol Peebles at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.

Joe had a lifelong love of Harley Davidsons having owned several. His final one was a Trike. Joe drove truck for Ready-Mix Concrete for forty years until retiring in 1990. Joe and Carol enjoyed nineteen winters as snowbirds in Florida. Joe and Carol were members of Holy Family Parish.

Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Carol; four children, Lori A. (Kenneth) Mastalski, Patrick J. (Jane) Disterhaft, Joseph L. Disterhaft, and Nanci J. (Gregory) Simon, all of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Jesse (Sherry) Rautenberg of Milton, Anna (John) Sowin of Eden, Adam (special friend Stephanie Klahn) Rautenberg of New Holstein, Patrick J. Disterhaft Jr. of Madison, Lindsey (fiancé Randy Ploeckelman) Patoka of Stevens Point, LeeAnna (Benjamin) Vandenburg of Stevens Point, Jordan (special friend Cami Hoerth) Disterhaft of Madison, Jamie and Justin Disterhaft of Fond du Lac; great grandchildren, Isaiah, Elijah, Talyn,s Jurnee Sowin, Brinley and Brayden Rautenberg, Meyah Johnson; and his dog "Coco"; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Anna Peebles; his brothers-in-law, Ezra (Pat), Leon (Carol), John (Louise), and Glen (Mary) Peebles.

Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19, private family services will take place. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sandi Paws Rescue, 29 W. Bank St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935, or to the Alzheimer's Association at alc.org.

The family would like to thank St. Agnes Hospital, St. Francis Home, and Agnesian Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
